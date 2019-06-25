The San Francisco board of supervisors is set to vote on Tuesday to ban e-cigarettes. The city would be the first in the country to stop the sale of vaping products. The move hopes to slow down the number of teens using the tobacco product, but it’s not clear how well these bans actually change behavior.

