Washington, D.C., has one of the highest per-capita 911 call volumes in the country. Officials say about a quarter of medical calls are for conditions that aren’t life threatening. To help relieve pressure, officials are trying to steer more patients who don’t need an ambulance into rideshares that can take them to clinics. But not all residents trust the program.
