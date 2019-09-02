Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The next round of tariffs is here. What happens next?

Sep 2, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,968 Episodes
Marketplace 3,917 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,624 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 144 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 13 Episodes

Washington, D.C., wants to cut down on ambulance rides to ERs

Elly Yu Sep 2, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An ambulance rushes to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Washington, D.C., has one of the highest per-capita 911 call volumes in the country. Officials say about a quarter of medical calls are for conditions that aren’t life threatening. To help relieve pressure, officials are trying to steer more patients who don’t need an ambulance into rideshares that can take them to clinics. But not all residents trust the program.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story