Home Depot blames lumber prices for drop in sales

The Home Depot had a warning for its investors on Tuesday. Despite posting a healthy $3.48 billion in profits for the second quarter, the home improvement giant cut its sales forecast for the full year. The company blamed the potential effects of tariffs on U.S. consumers for the slowdown, as well as deflated lumber prices. Lumber makes up about 8% of the company’s sales. Prices have fallen sharply since reaching record highs in 2018.
