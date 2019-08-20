Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Teaching artificial intelligence the nuance of language

Aug 20, 2019
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Home Depot blames lumber prices for drop in sales

Amy Scott Aug 20, 2019
A customer's lumber sits on a cart at a Home Depot store on in 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The company cited lumber price deflation as a reason it trimmed its outlook for 2019.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Home Depot had a warning for its investors on Tuesday. Despite posting a healthy $3.48 billion in profits for the second quarter, the home improvement giant cut its sales forecast for the full year. The company blamed the potential effects of tariffs on U.S. consumers for the slowdown, as well as deflated lumber prices. Lumber makes up about 8% of the company’s sales. Prices have fallen sharply since reaching record highs in 2018.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

