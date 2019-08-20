Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

You can now rent a Tesla... sort of

Aug 20, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Existing home sales expected to rise

Aug 20, 2019
A sold sign is seen in front of a recently purchased home in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The National Association of Realtors reports existing home sales for July this week. So far, it appears that a low unemployment rate and a decline in interest rates hasn’t boosted the market that much; in fact, there was a small decline in existing home sales in June. Analysts say that may be changing.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

