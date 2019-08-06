Back-to-school shopping is moving online

It’s back-to-school shopping time. This year, shoppers are expected to shell out almost $28 billion on everything from e-readers to crayons, from backpacks to sneakers. More of that spending is happening online — roughly 30% this year, up from 23% last year, according to the same study.
One big reason for the growth in online sales? Amazon’s “Prime Day” in July, says Andrew Lipsman, an analyst with eMarketer.
“Amazon is really leaning into the full season and ramping up a lot of their marketing and advertising efforts,” he said.
The ads are full of kids and backpacks and all the stuff that goes in them. And parents are clicking, said Deloitte retail analyst Rod Sides.
“I think a lot of it comes back to convenience,” Sides said. “Consumers looking to save time.”
But the big brick-and-mortar shopping trip had its uses for children, according to Allen Adamson, a business professor at NYU.
“It does diminish the experiential dimension, which is an important part of getting kids mentally out of the beach mode and into the classroom mode,” he said.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.