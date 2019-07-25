Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

Are you owed money from the Equifax breach settlement?

Jul 25, 2019
Iguana control businesses in Florida kept busy

Green iguanas hail mostly from Central and South America, but they are also found in Florida, where they are considered an invasive species. They reproduce rapidly. And since Florida lacks natural predators to keep the reptiles in check, and iguanas thrive in hot temperatures, the population keeps growing in Florida, especially this year after a mild winter. Iguanas carry salmonella that can infect and harm pets. And they are destructive, hurting plants, damaging roofs and their burrowing collapses sidewalks. So iguana control businesses are flourishing, too, finding plenty of work from home owners, golf courses, hotels and other businesses that want to get rid of the reptiles.

