Many states still suspend driver’s licenses for unpaid fines that are not related to driving

In more than 40 states, people can lose their driver’s licenses for things that have nothing to do with driving infractions. Unpaid court costs, parking tickets or forgetting a court date are some of the reasons that can lead to a suspended license.

Some states like California, Mississippi and Virginia, are starting to do away with suspending licenses for unpaid fines under pressure from critics who say the practice disproportionately impacts low-income communities.

But in other states, like Florida, the system continues, although there have been attempts to change it. Last year, Florida suspended 1.7 million drivers licenses. That’s about 10% of all licenses in the state.