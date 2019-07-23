Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Apples' latest innovation

Jul 23, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,882 Episodes
Marketplace 3,888 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,595 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 138 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 107 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 7 Episodes

Coming soon to a produce aisle near you…

David Brancaccio and Sasa Woodruff Jul 23, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Aysia Stieb/The California Sunday Magazine

The Cosmic Crisp — a new apple set to debut in grocery stores after this fall’s harvest — will be the largest launch of a produce item in American history. It’s highly anticipated for central Washington apple growers, who are facing hard times in the industry.

Brooke Jarvis reported on the apple’s launch for the August issue of the California Sunday Magazine. She spoke with Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio about what the Cosmic Crisp means for the apple industry.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now