The Cosmic Crisp — a new apple set to debut in grocery stores after this fall’s harvest — will be the largest launch of a produce item in American history. It’s highly anticipated for central Washington apple growers, who are facing hard times in the industry.

Brooke Jarvis reported on the apple’s launch for the August issue of the California Sunday Magazine. She spoke with Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio about what the Cosmic Crisp means for the apple industry.