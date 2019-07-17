Three years ago, Los Angeles resident Olympia Auset was sick of taking the bus two hours to buy fresh produce. So, she started selling fresh produce at a weekly produce stand in her South Los Angeles neighborhood. The USDA estimates as many as 54 million Americans live in food deserts, where residents in low-income neighborhoods struggle to get to supermarkets. Auset is now raising funds to expand her Süprmarkt stand into a physical store to help her community have better access to healthy foods.

