Marketplace

The cost of living (in Shanghai)

Jul 17, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Bringing fresh food to an L.A. food desert, one produce box at a time

Sasa Woodruff Jul 17, 2019
South LA resident Olympia Auset started a produce stand three years ago and now wants to expand into a physical store.
John F. Peters

Three years ago, Los Angeles resident Olympia Auset was sick of taking the bus two hours to buy fresh produce. So, she started selling fresh produce at a weekly produce stand in her South Los Angeles neighborhood. The USDA estimates as many as 54 million Americans live in food deserts, where residents in low-income neighborhoods struggle to get to supermarkets. Auset is now raising funds to expand her Süprmarkt stand into a physical store to help her community have better access to healthy foods.

