Marketplace Morning Report

In Atlanta's food desert, residents find an oasis in its "food forest"

Jun 17, 2019
In a food desert, Atlanta now has a “food forest”

Jun 17, 2019
From the garden out front to the trees in the back, Atlanta’s new 7.1-acre food forest is full of fresh fruit and vegetables.
Stephannie Stokes

So-called “food forests” have been sprouting up in dozens of cities. These are green spaces where people can find fresh fruits and vegetables.

Atlanta, Georgia, just created one of the country’s largest, at 7.1 acres. It’s located in a neighborhood that’s often called a food desert; the closest grocery store is more than two miles away and a third of residents live below the poverty line.

With a vegetable garden and native fruit trees, the city hopes the food forest will provide a new, free way for nearby residents to access fresh produce. For now, while the forest is growing, the city is asking people to let volunteers harvest produce from the forest for them.

