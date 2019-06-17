In a food desert, Atlanta now has a “food forest”

So-called “food forests” have been sprouting up in dozens of cities. These are green spaces where people can find fresh fruits and vegetables.

Atlanta, Georgia, just created one of the country’s largest, at 7.1 acres. It’s located in a neighborhood that’s often called a food desert; the closest grocery store is more than two miles away and a third of residents live below the poverty line.

With a vegetable garden and native fruit trees, the city hopes the food forest will provide a new, free way for nearby residents to access fresh produce. For now, while the forest is growing, the city is asking people to let volunteers harvest produce from the forest for them.