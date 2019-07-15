Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

If you love Amazon Prime Day, you probably don't work in a fulfillment center

Jul 16, 2019
Slowing growth in China a concern to global companies

Scott Tong Jul 15, 2019
Boxes of photoelectric board products are cased at the Tianwei Yingli Green Energy Resources plant in Baoding, China.
Feng Li/Getty Images

The Chinese economy has been growing, quarter after quarter, year after year, for decades. But the super-fast growth — call it the teenager years — has passed. In the last quarter, China’s growth rate clocked in at 6.2%, as its slowest in nearly three decades.

With growth slowing, Chinese consumers are not necessarily buying the way they used to, and that’s not great news for the global economy. Take car sales in China, for example. They’ve been flat or negative for the past year. That’s a big worry for global automakers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

