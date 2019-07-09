Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 121: The end of history (majors)

Jul 9, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Brew Hawaii

Jul 8, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,852 Episodes
Marketplace 3,879 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,585 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 137 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 106 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 5 Episodes

Raising the federal minimum wage would ease poverty for some workers, but cost others their job

Tracey Samuelson Jul 9, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduces the Raise the Wage Act at an event in January.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage – currently at $7.25 an hour – hasn’t changed in a decade. The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a Democratic proposal that would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

That change could lift 1.3 million people of out poverty and raise wages for some 27 million workers, according to a recent report by the Congressional Budget Office.

It could also cause an estimated 1.3 million Americans to lose their jobs.

Are those job losses worth the wage gains? Democrats and Republicans have different answers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now