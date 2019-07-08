Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Why the Fed stays independent

Jul 8, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Brew Hawaii

Jul 8, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,849 Episodes
Marketplace 3,878 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,584 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 136 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 106 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 5 Episodes

The smiley face business is booming thanks to the fashion industry

Kai Ryssdal and Daniel Shin Jul 8, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fashion designer Jeremy Scott arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Everyone knows the iconic smiley face image, whether it be on paraphernalia or an emoji. But behind that well-known symbol is a million-dollar global business owned by one company — the Smiley Co. And it’s been reaping the benefits of some renewed interest in the smiley face, thanks to the world of fashion.

Jacob Gallagher, men’s fashion editor for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about it recently. He spoke to Kai Ryssdal about the renewed interest in the smiley face as a fashion icon.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now