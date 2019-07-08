The smiley face business is booming thanks to the fashion industry

Everyone knows the iconic smiley face image, whether it be on paraphernalia or an emoji. But behind that well-known symbol is a million-dollar global business owned by one company — the Smiley Co. And it’s been reaping the benefits of some renewed interest in the smiley face, thanks to the world of fashion.

Jacob Gallagher, men’s fashion editor for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about it recently. He spoke to Kai Ryssdal about the renewed interest in the smiley face as a fashion icon.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.