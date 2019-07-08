The smiley face business is booming thanks to the fashion industry
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Everyone knows the iconic smiley face image, whether it be on paraphernalia or an emoji. But behind that well-known symbol is a million-dollar global business owned by one company — the Smiley Co. And it’s been reaping the benefits of some renewed interest in the smiley face, thanks to the world of fashion.
Jacob Gallagher, men’s fashion editor for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about it recently. He spoke to Kai Ryssdal about the renewed interest in the smiley face as a fashion icon.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!