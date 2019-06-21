Looking for a great deal?
L’Oréal Paris has a female president for the first time, its parent company announced Thursday. The beauty industry is one where you might think women would soon be running out of these kind of “firsts.”
However, while the beauty industry does have better representation of women in leadership roles than other industries, men still dominate the C-suite and boardroom — at least at the biggest companies.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
