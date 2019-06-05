Featured Now Workplace CultureThis is UncomfortableHow We SurviveBrains and Losses

I'M NOT YELLING, YOU'RE YELLING!

Jun 5, 2019
How we define affordable housing “makes absolutely no sense”

Amy Scott Jun 5, 2019
Starrett City, a 46-building housing complex, is pictured in Brooklyn, New York, in 2018.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

You can’t talk about housing these days without talking about affordability and how elusive it has become for so many people — particularly those at the lower end of the income spectrum. It’s no surprise then that affordability is rapidly becoming a topic on the presidential campaign trail. But what defines affordable? There is a definition, or at least a guideline: A long-held rule of thumb is that housing costs shouldn’t exceed 30% of your income. So who came up with that?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

