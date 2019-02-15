By Ben Bradford
California will not pursue a high-speed rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles after more than a decade of delays, rising costs and lawsuits. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week the state does not have the $100 billion to fully build out the project. It’s the latest setback for high-speed rail in the United States after more than a half century of attempts to build around the country. Why has the U.S. struggled to build the high-speed lines that are successful in Europe and Japan?

