New car sales have been high for the past few years, and that means there are a lot more car loans out there. There are a lot more delinquent ones, too. According to a report from the New York Federal Reserve, 7 million borrowers are at least 90 days late on their payments, the highest level since 2012. The group with the most delinquencies: people under 30.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

