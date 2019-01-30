Chinese and American trade negotiators meet in Washington Wednesday and Thursday to achieve an amicable end to the two countries' current trade tensions. It won't be easy. Sure, the United States might lower tariffs in exchange for China taking more of U.S. fossil fuels and soybeans. But the talks could still fail. The Trump administration is asking China to undo the structure of its economy — rules favoring companies at home. So if the negotiations do come unstuck, what happens?
