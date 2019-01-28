It’s officially tax season! Starting Jan. 28, you can file your tax returns with the IRS.
This is the first tax season under the new tax law — the biggest change to the Internal Revenue Code in three decades. The new law could make a big difference in the size of your tax refund this year.
We want to hear from you.
Are you expecting a tax refund this year? If so, how much? Do you think it’ll be more, less or the same as last year? And if you're expecting a refund, what are you planning to use it for?
Fill out the form below, and a producer may contact you about your comment.
