New tax season, new rules but same amount of refund? - DNY59/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s officially tax season! Starting Jan. 28, you can file your tax returns with the IRS.

This is the first tax season under the new tax law — the biggest change to the Internal Revenue Code in three decades. The new law could make a big difference in the size of your tax refund this year.

We want to hear from you.

Are you expecting a tax refund this year? If so, how much? Do you think it’ll be more, less or the same as last year? And if you're expecting a refund, what are you planning to use it for?

