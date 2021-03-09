For those expecting a tax refund this year, it may end up coming around the same time as another pandemic relief check.

The House is set vote Tuesday on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that the Senate passed over the weekend. The impending arrival of tax refunds and that relief money could be significant for consumer spending and the economy.

​Nearly three-quarters of people who get a tax refund say it’s important to their finances, according to a new survey from CreditCards.com — low-income people in particular.

“For low-income families, tax refunds can be the biggest single cash inflow of the year,” said Rob Levy with the nonprofit Financial Health Network. He said many people plan how they’re going to spend their tax refund before they get it.

“In many cases, they are using it to pay down debt that they may have incurred,” Levy said. “Or they may use that money to pay for things that they have pushed off.”

Or, they might build up savings. Many people used the first round of pandemic relief checks in similar ways, said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

“What we saw with the initial round of stimulus was a lot of savings and debt payoff,” Rossman said.

But, he said, retail sales popped in January when the second round of checks went out.

“I think we’re starting to see more of this pent-up demand unleashed on retail spending,” Rossman said.

And he said there will likely be more of that with the next expected round of relief checks and tax refunds.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs So what’s up with “Zoom fatigue”? It’s a real thing. The science backs it up — there’s new research from Stanford University. So why is it that the technology can be so draining? Jeremy Bailenson with Stanford’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab puts it this way: “It’s like being in an elevator where everyone in the elevator stopped and looked right at us for the entire elevator ride at close-up.” Bailenson said turning off self-view and shrinking down the video window can make interactions feel more natural and less emotionally taxing. How are Americans spending their money these days? Economists are predicting that pent-up demand for certain goods and services is going to burst out all over as more people get vaccinated. A lot of people had to drastically change their spending in the pandemic because they lost jobs or had their hours cut. But at the same time, most consumers “are still feeling secure or optimistic about their finances,” according to Candace Corlett, president of WSL Strategic Retail, which regularly surveys shoppers. A lot of people enjoy browsing in stores, especially after months of forced online shopping. And another area expecting a post-pandemic boost: travel. What happened to all of the hazard pay essential workers were getting at the beginning of the pandemic? Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work. That quietly went away for most of them last summer. Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect. “The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.” Read More Collapse