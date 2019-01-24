Because of the partial government shutdown, some agencies may not be able to release key economic reports on time. - MicroStockHub/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There's some key economic data that may not get released thanks to the partial government shutdown, which has now become the longest-running one in U.S. history.

While the subject matter might sound wonky, these are numbers that have very real consequences for economists, investors and companies. They show us how the economy is doing and can affect the decisions that we make.

Below are some of the different data reports that the government may not end up releasing on time because of the shutdown.

The country's economic growth

Government agency shut down: The Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is part of the Commerce Department

Data not being released: Gross domestic product numbers (in other words, the country's total output of goods and services)

Who needs the numbers? Investors

What's the impact? Strong GDP growth could mean higher corporate earnings, which is a good sign for the stock market, while a weak GDP could mean poor earnings and therefore poor stock prices.

"Investors who are using macroeconomic data to make their investment decisions are really working with one hand tied behind their back," said Constance Hunter, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG. "It makes it very hard to make investment decisions. I think you could see volume, certainly, decline. And it’s definitely a matter of flying blind."

Durable goods

Government department shut down: U.S. Census Bureau

Data not being released: The Advance Report on Durable Goods Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories and Orders. Durable goods are items and supplies that are used by businesses or consumers for long periods of time such as cars, appliances or manufacturing equipment. This data set is a monthly measure of how many durable goods orders American manufacturers made and is one useful source of gauging how businesses and consumers are feeling about the economy.

Who needs the numbers?: Investors, stock market analysts, economists, the Federal Reserve Board, trade associations

What's the impact? Investors use the durable goods data to get a sense of how companies are feeling about the economy. For example, if manufacturers are buying more durable goods, it suggests a lot of optimism around future business demand, which can also influence where investors decide to put their money. A drop in durable goods purchases suggests a pessimistic outlook, which could lead to more investor caution and possibly reduced investment. In a case where there is no durable goods data, it's likely investors will adopt a 'wait and see' approach and stall investment decisions.

Economists use the data to develop fiscal policy.

More information on some of the other missing economic data is forthcoming Friday.

