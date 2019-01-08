A sign advertising flu shots is displayed at a Walgreens pharmacy on Jan. 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Flu season is upon us again. During last year’s season, an estimated 80,000 people died – the highest number in 40 years. And a million people were hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control says flu rates across the country are high this year. Every year, the U.S. spends lots of money on vaccines and prevention, so how come flu still affects so many of us?

