The Census Bureau was supposed to release figures on last November’s factory orders today. But thanks to the partial shutdown of the federal government, the Census Bureau is closed. Marketplace’s Mitchell Hartman looks into what data business decision-makers and investors will have to do without while the shutdown continues, what data will keep flowing (from private sources and government departments like the Bureau of Labor Statistics that aren’t affected by the shutdown) and how that’s likely to affect the economy.

