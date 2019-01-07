Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/07/business/california-utility-reportedly-considering-bankruptcy-after-wildfires/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

California lawmakers are back in session after a holiday break, and a new governor is in place. One of the sticky issues all those folks might have to confront is what to do about the troubled utility Pacific Gas and Electric. The investor-owned utility provides gas and electricity to more than 5 million Californians. And media reports indicate PG&E is considering bankruptcy as a way to manage potentially tens of billions of dollars in liability related to recent wildfires. A taxpayer bailout is another possibility.

