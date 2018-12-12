By Emily Green
Aerial view of an oil complex called 'Cantarell' of Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos), in the Gulf of Mexico, off Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche State, Mexico.
Mexico has a new president: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. One of the biggest goals on his agenda is to end massive fuel imports from the U.S., and making Mexico energy self-sufficient. That promise has some Mexicans hoping for lower gas prices, but industry insiders have their doubts the plan will work.

