By Ben Bradford
December 11, 2018 | 10:20 AM
The Trump administration is set to release a plan that would redefine which bodies of water are protected by the 1972 Clean Water Act. 
It may seem like a simple question, but what water is surface water? Today, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to release a plan that will replace an Obama-era definition. It’s important because it decides what waterways are federally-protected. Marketplace’s Ben Bradford reports on how this question has bedeviled multiple administrations.

