The Federal Reserve is publishing the "Financial Stability Report" as a economic report card on the health of the U.S. economy. It will delve into economic trends, investment practices, and new technologies that could destabilize the overall financial system. The Fed plans on publishing this report every spring and fall in hopes that the report will be another tool in avoiding a financial crisis.
