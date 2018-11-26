Target missed earnings expectations for the third quarter, yet the company is maintaining its forecast for the whole year. The reason? The retailer’s investments in its online segment are weighing down on its profit margins, but those investments are getting some traction as online sales jumped 49 percent in the latest quarter.
