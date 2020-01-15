Target’s winning streak slows with disappointing holiday sales
Target has strung together a bunch of good quarters lately, with sales boosted by a turnaround plan that includes a focus on the internet, remodeling stores and adding more in-house brands. Wednesday, though, the retailer reported sluggish growth, including over the all-important holiday shopping season. Target warned that growth for the full quarter, which closes at the end of the month, would come in less than half of the 3% to 4% growth it expected.
