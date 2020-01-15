Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

The trade war isn't over

Jan 15, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Target’s winning streak slows with disappointing holiday sales

Meghan McCarty Carino Jan 15, 2020
A Target cashier rings up customers at a Target store in Albany, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Target has strung together a bunch of good quarters lately, with sales boosted by a turnaround plan that includes a focus on the internet, remodeling stores and adding more in-house brands. Wednesday, though, the retailer reported sluggish growth, including over the all-important holiday shopping season. Target warned that growth for the full quarter, which closes at the end of the month, would come in less than half of the 3% to 4% growth it expected.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

