The U.S. Postal Service lost $3.9 billion in the last fiscal year, which was $1.2 billion more than it lost last year. People sent 2 billion fewer pieces of first-class mail this year, but the USPS increased how many packages it delivered. Increased revenue from package delivery and a hike of the first-class stamp price could help bring the service closer to being in the black. But, some in Congress say that employee pensions and health benefits are outpacing revenue growth. 

