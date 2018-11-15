Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/15/business/usps-39-billion-being-black/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. Postal Service lost $3.9 billion in the last fiscal year, which was $1.2 billion more than it lost last year. People sent 2 billion fewer pieces of first-class mail this year, but the USPS increased how many packages it delivered. Increased revenue from package delivery and a hike of the first-class stamp price could help bring the service closer to being in the black. But, some in Congress say that employee pensions and health benefits are outpacing revenue growth.

