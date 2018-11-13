As colleges and universities around the globe put out the welcome mat for college and grad students from abroad, attracting those students is increasingly a marketing headache for schools in the U.S. Questions about racism, visas and the vibe on campus are suppressing international student enrollment here. The loss of revenue is hurting schools and U.S. students seeking financial aid.
