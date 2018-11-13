Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/13/education/us-colleges-and-universities-increasingly-competing-international-students/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As colleges and universities around the globe put out the welcome mat for college and grad students from abroad, attracting those students is increasingly a marketing headache for schools in the U.S. Questions about racism, visas and the vibe on campus are suppressing international student enrollment here. The loss of revenue is hurting schools and U.S. students seeking financial aid.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO