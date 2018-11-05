Employers added 250,000 new jobs in October, and the unemployment rate is at a 49-year low of 3.7 percent. We get another look at the labor market Tuesday morning — the JOLTS report on job openings and hiring. It’s expected to show continued strength in the labor market. But the numbers may not be quite as stellar as they seem.
