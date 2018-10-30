It’s getting harder for people who have prison records to compete in the U.S. labor force. That’s according to a new study from the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonpartisan group that examines mass incarceration. The group finds that more than half of formerly incarcerated people only have a GED or high school diploma, which is now less valuable for low-skilled, entry-level jobs.
Sign up to stay connected to Marketplace and you could be in for a Halloween treat!
Subscribe to our daily newsletter by Oct. 31 and you're automatically entered to win one of 10 Marketplace treat bags. They're filled with some great swag, plus something unique to give you a peek behind the scenes — a program rundown signed by Kai Ryssdal.