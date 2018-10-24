A Tesla showroom stands in the Meatpacking district in Manhattan on June 6, 2018 in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After years of posting heavy operating losses, the electric car maker Tesla has made it into the black. On Wednesday, the company reported earning more than a $300 million profit in the July to September months. We hear a lot about Tesla, even though it holds a tiny share of the auto market. So, does the company deserve all that attention?

