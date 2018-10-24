After years of posting heavy operating losses, the electric car maker Tesla has made it into the black. On Wednesday, the company reported earning more than a $300 million profit in the July to September months. We hear a lot about Tesla, even though it holds a tiny share of the auto market. So, does the company deserve all that attention?
Click on the audio player above to hear more.
Sign up to stay connected to Marketplace and you could be in for a Halloween treat!
Subscribe to our daily newsletter by Oct. 31 and you're automatically entered to win one of 10 Marketplace treat bags. They're filled with some great swag, plus something unique to give you a peek behind the scenes — a program rundown signed by Kai Ryssdal.
Ben comes to Marketplace after covering California politics and policy for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, where NPR stations across the state relied on his state government reporting. Before that, he reported for WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina, and covered the arrest and resignation of...