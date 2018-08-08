Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/08/economy/all-tariff-pain-local/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Another $16 billion of tariffs on imports from China will take effect in a couple weeks — Aug. 23 to be precise. That announcement came from office of the U.S. Trade Representative yesterday. Semiconductors and various plastics are on the list. The reaction from China was swift and predictable in this tit-for-tat thing we've got going on. China promptly said I see you and I match you — $16 billion in tariffs on U.S. products. So far, the macro effect of these tariffs on, say, GDP, prices or jobs has been minimal. "De minimis" as White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow put in on the show the other week. But the micro view is a bit different.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO