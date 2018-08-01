If you're the kind of sports fan who likes to put a little money on games, there was some news for you this week. The National Basketball Association has become the first major sports league in this country to sign a deal with a sports betting operation. Back in May the Supreme Court said it was okay for states to legalize sports betting, meaning Las Vegas would no longer have a monopoly. ESPN reports the deal the NBA signed with MGM Resorts is worth $25 million over three years.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO