If you're the kind of sports fan who likes to put a little money on games, there was some news for you this week. The National Basketball Association has become the first major sports league in this country to sign a deal with a sports betting operation. Back in May the Supreme Court said it was okay for states to legalize sports betting, meaning Las Vegas would no longer have a monopoly. ESPN reports the deal the NBA signed with MGM Resorts is worth $25 million over three years.

