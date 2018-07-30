People walk by the New York Stock Exchange in the financial district of Manhattan in 2012. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/30/economy/what-ceos-are-saying-earnings-calls-month/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s report card time for U.S. companies. Every three months, corporate executives from publicly traded companies sit down with their shareholders to share their quarterly earnings. They tell their investors how much money they made and what they expect for the year ahead.

This time around, it’s happening in the midst of a trade war, which began in March when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. China and the European Union lobbed back their own taxes on a string of imported American goods. It means many companies are paying more to make their products or risk losing overseas sales.

In earnings calls this month, executives from Tyson Foods, Harley-Davidson, Whirlpool, GM and Ford warned their investors of lower profits in the coming months.

Many said they’d raise prices to eke out a profit. So far, they are relatively confident American consumers can afford to pay more, said Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

“We have that nice tax package that helps kind of cushion some of that blow from higher prices at the mall. So I think businesses can feel that they can pass on some of those component costs to the consumer and still not really dent the demand for their products,” she said.

But, Bovino added, uncertainty over where the trade war is headed could weigh on future growth.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO