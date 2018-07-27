- Pexels

Welcome to August, which means summer is almost over and it's time to go back to school.

If you're a parent, a teacher or a college student at any level, getting ready for school means spending money. This is good news for retailers. Back-to-school is the second-biggest shopping season of the year. According to an annual survey from Deloitte, across the U.S. we're expected to spend around $27.6 billion this year stocking up on everything from pens and paper to books and backpacks. That's an average of $510 per household, up slightly from 2017.

With all of this in mind, Marketplace is planning a series of stories on the back-to-school economy and we want to hear from you.

What kind of bills do you rack up as you prepare for the return to class? Whether you have children in elementary school, kids struggling through those gruesome high school years, or you’re a student going to college or graduate school, what are you spending your money on? How are you keeping costs down? If you educate your children at home, does this alter your back-to-school expenses? And teachers, how do you budget for back-to-school season, and what are you expected to provide?

Share your experiences by dropping us a line at talktous@marketplace.org or fill out the form below. One of our reporters may be in touch.

First Name *

Last Name *

Email Address *

Postal Code *

Your Message *

Subscribe me to the Marketplace Weekday newsletter

Submit

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO