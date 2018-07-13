By Jed Kim
July 13, 2018 | 6:41 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

British politicians from the left and right have condemned blunt comments on Brexit made by President Trump yesterday. The president is in the U.K. for his first official visit since taking office. In an interview with the tabloid newspaper "The Sun," Trump said Prime Minister Theresa May was "wrecking Brexit." He also cast doubt on the prospects for any bilateral trade deal between Britain and the U.S.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.