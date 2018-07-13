Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/13/world/brexit/trump-uk-visit-blasts-mays-brexit-plan/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

British politicians from the left and right have condemned blunt comments on Brexit made by President Trump yesterday. The president is in the U.K. for his first official visit since taking office. In an interview with the tabloid newspaper "The Sun," Trump said Prime Minister Theresa May was "wrecking Brexit." He also cast doubt on the prospects for any bilateral trade deal between Britain and the U.S.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.