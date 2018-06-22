By Katie Savin
[Image Description: A young woman lays on her back, holding up a book to read in the sunshine. She is wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and a pair of sunglasses. In the foreground is a blurred out individual propped up on her elbows. They are sitting in a field of green grass, with small flowers growing around the area.]
The Marketplace special on the economics of disability covers a number of issues facing roughly one in five people in the United States. The show focuses on employment, education and health care, but there's so much the team couldn't cover in an hour, such as language, law, policy and culture. The following reading list from economics of disability co-host Katie Savin is a small sampling of ways you can dive deeper into disability — a topic that intersects with many other social issues and forms of creative expression. 

Not sure where to start? Try following the Disability Visibility Project, curated by Alice Wong, on your favorite social media platform.

Disability Terminology: Person-first versus identity-first

Disability: A Rose by Any Other Name? 'People-First' Language in Canadian Society

Disability & Representation: A working bibliography

Informational (mostly legal or policy related)

Enabling Acts: The Hidden Story of How the Americans with Disabilities Act Gave the Largest US Minority Its Rights

Disability Incarcerated: Imprisonment and Disability in the United States and Canada

Schooling the Police: Race, Disability, and the Conduct of School Resource Officers

No Pity

First-person narratives/creative works

Brilliant Imperfection: Grappling with Cure

Bodymap: Poems

The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays

Invisible: How Young Women with Serious Health Conditions Navigate Work, Relationships, and the Pressure to Seem Just Fine

Feminist, Queer, Crip

Children's Books

Why Johnny Doesn't Flap: NT Is OK!

The Princess and the Peanut Allergy

Don't Call Me Special: A First Look at Disability

Blogs:

CripStory

Mia Mingus: Leaving Evidence

Other Media:

Basic Able

Disability Visibility Project

Al Jazeera America’s 'Deaf in Prison'

