Facebook’s leaders are being called on to explain themselves before officials here and in Europe. The Federal Trade Commission is examining whether Cambridge Analytica, the company that improperly siphoned the data of millions of Facebook users to create political profiles, violated a consent agreement. Now, the fact your information is for sale on the internet isn't exactly new, so why is this particular incident really touching a nerve?

