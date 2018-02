Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/23/business/real-id-fuels-demand-passports/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You may have been hearing about something called "Real ID" lately. The Real ID Act, passed in 2005, requires U.S. fliers to have a new, more secure kind of ID card to get through TSA checkpoints. About half of U.S. states are issuing driver licenses that comply, while the rest have been given extensions to get there. When it comes to Real ID, travelers have some choices to make.

