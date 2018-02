Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/19/economy/tax-bill-2017/new-tax-law-includes-incentives-poor-areas/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A line item in the tax law creates a new Opportunity Zone program, with incentives to draw business to underdeveloped places. This strategy has been tried by former administrations, and state and local governments, with results that have often been disappointing.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.