How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now

Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement

Samantha Fields Dec 30, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images

Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement

Samantha Fields Dec 30, 2022
Heard on:
Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending package that just passed includes a number of changes to retirement plans. 

It raises the age at which people are required to start taking money out of their 401(k)s, it increases the amount that older workers are allowed to contribute to their accounts – and it includes new tax incentives for low-income people to contribute to retirement plans.

Right now, there’s not much of a tax incentive for low-income people to contribute to a 401(k) or 403(b) retirement account. But, Mark Iwry at the Brookings Institution said soon, there will be.

“You save $2,000 in an IRA or in your 401(k), you get a $1,000 matching payment from the IRS,” he said.

People who make up to about $20,000 a year will get that full 50% match on any money they save up to $2,000.

“A little like an employer matching contribution to a 401(k) plan, but provided by the federal government rather than by the employer,” Iwry said.

That will be helpful for the people it applies to, said Teresa Ghilarducci at the New School.

“But there is no significant provision in the bill that will help cover the 57 to 63 million people who don’t have a retirement plan at work.”

What would make a big difference for them, she said, would be for everyone to be automatically enrolled in a retirement plan, whether their employer offers one or not. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PST
8:03
2:41 AM PST
7:11
8:00 AM PST
1:50
Dec 29, 2022
27:37
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season

The countdown is on! 

Just 2 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.  

Donate Now