Are consumers in for more inflation down the line? Plus: Home renovations, mass timber, and hydropower.
Import prices rose 1.1% in October, with increases spread across fuel, autos, consumer goods, industrial materials, and nearly everything that goes into a data center.
Stores selling building materials and garden equipment saw a 5.6% increase in October compared to the same period a year before.
“You're sort of at the mercy of what's going on in the global trade market, and that's the part that you have to stay ahead of,” said Weston LaBar of Waterfront Logistics.
With two children with special needs, Heather Fairweather stepped away from her career to become a full-time caregiver.
The Colorado River system is in a crisis-level drought that could jeopardize hydroelectric generation in the region.
Builders and architects are turning to mass timber to build hotels, schools, and offices.