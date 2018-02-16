Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/16/world/what-does-gender-wage-gap-sound/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. lags behind Iceland, Rwanda and Nicaragua when it comes to pay equity for women. That's according to a recent report from the World Economic Forum. In the U.S., on average, women earn 80 cents for every dollar men make, according to the Department of Labor. Why? There are more men work in higher-earning professions. But sometimes men just get paid more. When women find out a male colleague is making more money for the exact same job, it can spur them to action.

Catherine White Berheide, professor of sociology at Skidmore College, and Guli Fager, a listener who wrote in about this issue, join Marketplace Weekend to discuss.

