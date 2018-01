Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/29/business/workers-let-go-diaper-sales-and-profits-take-dive/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Diaper and baby product makers are facing declining sales, but more babies are due as the birthrate slowly starts going up after a decade.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.