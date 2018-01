Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/15/business/why-you-rarely-hear-i-have-dream-speech-full/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s common for commemorations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to include excerpts from his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. But there’s good reason not to play it in full: The work in its entirety is copyrighted.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.