Bond prices have been under pressure this week as yields jumped to a 10-month high on a range of factors, including forecasts for better global growth, U.S. tax reform, and reports some nations could scale back U.S. debt purchases. Things have calmed down a bit, and while Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian expects more volatility later this year, he isn’t too worried about what the activity signals for the broader economy.

