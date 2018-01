Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/05/economy/there-s-sharp-spike-hospitalizations-flu-season/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hospitals across the country are seeing a sharp spike in the number of hospitalizations this flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It seems the strain of the virus that’s circulating is particularly vicious. That means higher costs for patients – and headaches for hospitals.

